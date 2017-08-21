News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
Russian economist: EU will allow Turkey sign customs deal with Eurasian Union
20:18, 21.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Turkey will sign a customs agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union, as it is in the interests of country’s economic development, Russian economist Iosif Diskin told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, Turkey needs to preserve its role in the market of countries that it has a long-standing relationship with, first of all Russia.

Earlier Turkish Minister of Economy Nihat Zeibekci said that his country is going to sign a customs agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.

However, the economist predicts that the signing of a customs agreement with the Eurasian Union will not be possible in the near future.

“The practice of cooperation with President Erdogan shows that he is trying to get maximum concessions. Therefore, it will be a long story, but in the end of the day, Turkey will sign the agreement, because this is in the strategic interests of Turkey,” Diskin emphasized.

The economist believes the Eurasian Union will also benefit from the deal, as Turkey is a fairly large and rapidly developing country, and our interaction will be mutually complementary for the economy.

“This is a win-win situation for everyone,” he added. .

Asked  whether the Eurasian Union could become an alternative to the EU, the economist said: “I do not know what Turkey will do if the Brussels officials bar Ankara from signing a customs agreement with the Eurasian Union. However, the recent developments in relations between Turkey and the EU may lead to a situation when Turkey would hardly care what the Brussels officials would say. It's hard make forecast, but I'm almost convinced that the EU will give Turkey the opportunity to sign a customs agreement with the Eurasian Union”.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian official says initiative on country's withdrawal from EAEU is artificial agenda
He noted that he has neither read nor heard about official statements on the intention of the Yelk (Way Out) Bloc...
 Armenia economist: EAEU labor market should be regulated
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”
This matter should be resolved, so that there will not be solely free, but fair competition…
 Yerevan to host next meeting of Eurasian Union heads of governments
Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev spoke against the date of the next meeting...
 EAEU countries’ PMs discuss union’s development
In addition, they will confer on the avenues for eliminating restrictions in the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Kazakhstan’s President receives PMs of Eurasian Union states
There are many economic issues on the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news