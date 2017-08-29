Armenia to hold on to Iran jewelry market

YEREVAN. – Jewelers from Armenia were able to reach an agreement in supplies to the Iranian market.
Chairman of the Jewelers’ Association of Armenia and CEO of the Yerevan Jewelry Plant-1 company, Emil Grigoryan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In Grigoryan’s words, his company participated in Armenia EXPO 2016 exhibition that was held last October in Tehran, the capital city of Iran.
He added that the “iron” market of Iran also could not hold out against the “golden” hands of masters from Armenia.
“We have already found one or two buyers [from Iran] and made arrangement with them,” Emil Grigoryan added. “It certainly isn’t easy to appear in the Iranian [jewelry] market. Any jewelry market is conservative, whereas in Iran—twice as conservative. But the advantages of working in such a large country don’t need clarification. So, it’s worth the effort.”