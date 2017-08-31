News
OSCE Office in Yerevan ceases activities
15:51, 31.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Thursday ceased its activities.

After 17 years of productive work, the OSCE flag was taken down from the building of this office.

The reason is that the OSCE could not withstand Azerbaijan, which vetoed the budget of this organization, and in connection with several programs allegedly carried out by the OSCE Office in Yerevan.

The OSCE Permanent Council could not achieve consensus in extending the mandate of this organization’s representation in Armenia.

Armenia was the sole South Caucasus country where an OSCE office was still functioning.

The OSCE’s German and, subsequently, Austrian chairmanships were trying to persuade Azerbaijan that its claims were unfounded, but to no avail.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
