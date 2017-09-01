Armenia President attends highway opening ceremony in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) on a working visit, on Friday attended the opening ceremony of the Vardenis-Martakert Highway between Armenia and the NKR, and together with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan.

This motorway was built with donations from Armenians around the world, press office of the President of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Separately, Presidents Sargsyan and Sahakyan as well as Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Primate of the Diocese of Artsakh of the Armenian Apostolic Church, visited Dadivank in the NKR, got familiarized with the ongoing restoration at this monastic complex, and lit candles in its church.