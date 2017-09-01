Car accident in Armenia’s Lori: 81-year-old man dead (PHOTOS)

Facebook to help correct skewed 360-degree photos

Merkel: Germany may rethink Turkey ties after two more Germans detained

First-grader attends classroom named after his father, Armenian serviceman, killed by Azerbaijanis

Armenia and Karabakh presidents attend premiere of “Sasuntsi David” opera in Shoushi

Syrian Democratic Forces seize Raqqa’s Old City from ISIS

Karabakh soldier awarded posthumously

Armenia and Karabakh presidents visit new wine factory in Askeran region

McCain: Trump is poorly informed and impulsive

EU-Ukraine Association Agreement fully enters into force

UK and Japan seek trade agreement straight after Brexit

Armenia first deputy defense minister visits Karabakh Defense Army

Lavrov: If Western countries respected OSCE declarations, Karabakh conflict would have been settled long ago

Babloyan: Iraq is closest Arab country to Armenia

Armenia’s Sargsyan congratulates Uzbekistan president

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia President attends highway opening ceremony in Karabakh (PHOTOS)

Tourist injured in Egypt attack to be transported back to Armenia

Karabakh army soldier killed in landmine explosion

FM: Armenia will continue efforts to pacifically resolve Karabakh conflict

2 German nationals arrested in Turkey

12 school girls killed in tragic Iran bus crash (PHOTO)

Woman dies in Yerevan hospital 3 days after being hit by trolleybus

Young woman found dead in Yerevan water canal

Japan minister cancels US trip amid uncertainty with North Korea

Armenia border village first-graders welcomed with applause (PHOTOS)

3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia

Turkey president to open Armenian Genocide denial conference

Armenia football squad’s training in Bucharest

Erdogan says indictment of his bodyguards is a scandal

No bomb found inside Armenia ministry building

New York Post warns Erdogan’s goons: NYPD will be on the job

Bomb searched for inside Armenia ministry, with detection dogs

George C. Marshall Center alumni discuss Armenia security challenges

Armenia PM: We are ready to move forward in partnership with Microsoft

40,000 first graders in Armenia schools this year

Armenia police receive report: Bomb at ministry building (PHOTOS)

Hurricane Harvey death toll rises to 44 in Texas

Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty

Karabakh President, Canada public and political figures discuss Artsakh domestic and foreign policy

MP: Turkmenistan-Georgia-Armenia energy cooperation development is possible

Armenia President: From that moment, whole country begins to live at new, unique rhythm, pace

Georgia freight forwarder: Armenia’s North-South highway can compete with Azerbaijan and Turkey

Trump pledges $1mn of personal money to Hurricane Harvey relief

North Korea sentences 2 South Korean reporters to death

Armenia analyst: Turkey is reliable support for West

Catalonia authorities deny reports that US warned of Barcelona attack

Pentagon chief signs orders to send additional troops to Afghanistan

Kuwait Emir will travel to Washington to meet Trump

UK summons North Korean ambassador

Apple confirms iPhone 8 will be unveiled on September 12

US requiring Russia to close its Consulate General in San Francisco

117-year-old building collapses in Mumbai, killing 22

Russia MFA warns that militants in Syria have access to chemical weapons

Defense Minister receives Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, military attaché

Beijing: Military means not an option for Korean Peninsula issue

Russia MFA: Our position on issue of Karabakh's return to negotiation table is known

Armenian FM and lawmakers discuss Karabakh

US and South Korea hold joint military drills

Russia MFA: Hoagland’s statement on Karabakh not new

Armenia’s national squad arrive in Bucharest

Media: Azerbaijan initiated criminal proceedings against German lawmakers

Bosnia and Herzegovina FM: We have our principle on Karabakh conflict

Armenia’s Sargsyan extends best wishes to Kyrgyzstan President

Armenia President congratulates India counterpart

Russian security service says they prevent ISIS terrorist attack

Dollar up slightly, euro down in Armenia

Iraqi PM says Tal Afar “fully liberated” from ISIS

Armenia defense ministry: OSCE monitoring team was not under fire

OSCE Office in Yerevan ceases activities

Woman injured in Georgia road accident transferred to Yerevan hospital

Ucom and iBolit.mobi now provide equipment repair services (PHOTO)

Minister: Armenia free economic zone will conduct closer cooperation with Iran

Armenia is 93rd in Global Fire Power 2017 rankings

Minister: If needed, Armenia will express view on EAEU-Turkey cooperation

Lawyer of Azerbaijani Turan agency director to appeal to ECHR

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan has no will, audacity to start war

Armenia MFA: Azerbaijani armed forces open fire during OSCE monitoring

Armenian Genocide cross-stone vandalized in Germany

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers discuss Syria crisis

Karabakh President, renowned Italian Armenian writer discuss projects

Aluminum ladder snaps in Yerevan, construction workers remain hanging in air from 21 meters

Armenian government approves 2 bills on defense

Armenia lifts visa requirement for Japan citizens

Turkey accuses US of being biased

Man found dead at Gyumri park

Global oil prices do not record clear dynamics

Driver sentenced in Russia but extradited to Armenia to serve rest of sentence in open prison

Newspaper: Detained Armenia opposition activist attorney - If US embassy makes any decision on him, we will go to court

One Free World International: Karabakh is example of fight for freedom (PHOTOS)

Analyst: Armenia president statement aims to dispel doubts of the West

Texas authorities confirm 6 persons’ death in post-Hurricane Harvey floods

Ben Gurion airport security guards take away guitar of Armenian from Bethlehem

Over 6,700 Turkey nationals apply for political asylum in Germany over a year

UN commissioner slams Trump

OSCE media freedom representative urges Ukraine not to arrest foreign journalists

UN chief calls to lift Gaza blockade

New OSCE Minsk Group co-chair: I believe a resolution is possible

Artsakh Foreign Minister receives parliamentary delegation from Canada

US calls for “concerted” efforts to press North Korea