News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 02
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.45
EUR
570.65
RUB
8.25
Show news feed
Merkel: Germany may rethink Turkey ties after two more Germans detained
22:39, 01.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply condemned Turkey’s detention of two further German citizens, saying Berlin should react decisively and perhaps rethink its relations with Ankara, Reuters reported.

“We must react decisively,” Merkel told a business event in the southern city of Nuremberg. “Given the last day’s events, perhaps it is necessary to rethink them ever further.” 

As it was noted, Merkel did not think it was appropriate to carry out further discussions with Ankara about its participation in a European Union customs union.

Germany’s MFA noted earlier that two more citizens of Germany were detained in Turkey on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news