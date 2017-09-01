Merkel: Germany may rethink Turkey ties after two more Germans detained

German Chancellor Angela Merkel sharply condemned Turkey’s detention of two further German citizens, saying Berlin should react decisively and perhaps rethink its relations with Ankara, Reuters reported.
“We must react decisively,” Merkel told a business event in the southern city of Nuremberg. “Given the last day’s events, perhaps it is necessary to rethink them ever further.”
As it was noted, Merkel did not think it was appropriate to carry out further discussions with Ankara about its participation in a European Union customs union.
Germany’s MFA noted earlier that two more citizens of Germany were detained in Turkey on Thursday.