Trump plans to nominate new NASA chief

US President Trump plans to nominate James Bridenstine to be the next administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the White House announced Friday.

Ever since 2013, Bridenstine—who turned 42 in June—represents the State of Oklahoma at the US House of Representatives.

Bridenstine serves on the House Armed Services Committee as well as the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

He was also an aviator in the U.S. Navy Reserve, having flown combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.

After leaving active duty, James Bridenstine worked as Executive Director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium in Oklahoma, and he also served in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.