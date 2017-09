The issue of ending negotiations on Turkey's accession to the EU may be included into the agenda of the Commonwealth summit scheduled for October, Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said at a briefing in Berlin, TASS reported.

According to him, EU leaders would discuss relations with Turkey at their next European Council meeting at the end of October, and consider whether to end accession talks.

“At the moment, Turkey is not at all in a position to join the European Union,” he said.