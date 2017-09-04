Erdogan discusses Myanmar crisis with leaders of 20 Islamic states

Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he was pressing world leaders to do more to help Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims, who face what he has described as genocide, Reuters reported.
He said Turkey would raise the issue at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 19. As current head of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, Erdogan had discussed the violence with around 20 world leaders.
Violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on August 25 when the country’s security forces launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community. It triggered a fresh influx of refugees towards neighboring Bangladesh, though the country sealed off its border to the refugees.
Media reports said Myanmar security forces used disproportionate force, displacing thousands of Rohingya villagers and destroying their homes with mortars and machine guns.