China to provide 10 million yuan assistance to Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan had a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Chang Wanquan on Monday in the sidelines of the official visit to China. After the official opening ceremony, Armenia-Chinese negotiations kicked off, Armenian Defense Ministry reported.
Wanquan noted that historical similarities and common value systems of two ancient and great people are an excellent precondition for developing bilateral relations, including in the sphere of defense. Preparation of military specialists and humanitarian cooperation were mentioned as directions of productive cooperation.
Sargsyan noted that the Armenian servicemen, who received higher education in Chinese military educational institutions, become excellent officers and commanders. Armenia is ready to expand the project of training military specialists in China.
The defense ministers also discussed international security issues. The difence ministers of the two countries thanked one another for their constructive stance on issues sensitive for Armenia and China in important international platforms such as the UN. For Armenia Nagorno Karabakh conflict is the most sensitive issue. Wanquan emphasized that his country advocates exclusively peaceful settlement. Vigen Sargsyan presented the current situation of the conflict, noting that though Armenia is consistent in its position, which is to settle the conflict through negotiations, the armed forces of the country are always ready for any development.
The sides shared the opinion that it’s necessary to increase the efforts aimed at deepening Armenian-Chinese defense partnership, particularly when there is enough potential for that. An agreement was reached to intensify mutual interactions.
Sargsyan thanked the Chinese side for assisting the defense sphere of Armenia for years without preconditions. To the assessment of the Armenian Defense Minister, that is one of the factors documenting the friendly relations between the two states. At the end of the meeting the sides signed another deal on 10 million yuan (about $1.5 million) assistance to Armenia.