Armenia official: Azerbaijan is being isolated from rules of international game

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan is being isolated from the international game rules, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said on Wednesday.

According to him, Azerbaijan is misusing the balanced approach of the OSCE Minsk Group Ci-chairs.

Kocharyan commented on the statement of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk saying they were not able to understand where the fire came from during the last OSCE monitoring on August 31. Meanwhile, the official statement from the Armenian foreign ministry said the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire.

“If a statement is not targeted, it encourages Azerbaijan to resort to such steps. But, in general, we see that Azerbaijan is isolated from all rules of the international game. Although Azerbaijan is isolated from this international game by such behavior, this does not mean that the Armenian side should feel protected. We, first of all, should rely on our strength,” the official said.

The deputy minister also said that there is equipment that registers everything at the line of contact, but not the video is a problem.

His remark came in response to the suggestion of ARF Dashnaktsutyun party to unilaterally implement the Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements and install relevant equipment on the Armenian side in order to avoid statements saying it is unclear which side was firing.

“The co-chairing countries are those that have an opportunity to see everything from the space. The matter is not to fix the violation. The problem is that the authorized group must draw relevant conclusions based on the facts,” he explained.

The deputy minister recalled that Azerbaijan agreed to install such a mechanism, but still prevents the implementation of this on the ground.