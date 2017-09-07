News
Armenia delegation: PACE may consider terminating Azerbaijan delegation’s powers
12:31, 07.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Vice President Arpine Hovhannisyan, who also heads the NA delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), does not rule out that, after the latest corruption scandal about the Azerbaijani president’s family, the matter of termination of powers of the Azerbaijani delegation may be raised at PACE.

“Such a possibility may be considered,” Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am. “But its likelihood and future course should be taken into account because it doesn’t depend solely on the Armenian delegation, or the position of the Armenian delegation.”

She informed that respective discussions were conducted at the meeting of the PACE Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights.

“Even indirect changes have been made in the relevant report regarding Azerbaijan’s chairmanship at the Parliamentary Assembly,” Arpine Hovhannisyan added: “Many delegates of the Parliamentary Assembly got acquainted with it during these two days.”

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
