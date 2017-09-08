News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
Newspaper: Russia wants for Armenia PM to stay
10:37, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – They say the Russian propaganda machine in Armenia sees to it in recent days that the mindset, according to which Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will remain one hundred percent, is spread extensively, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper.

“He is the PM whose ‘cushions’ the RPA [the ruling Republican Party of Armenia] will ‘tie’ in 2018, whereas [incumbent President] Serzh Sargsyan will sit at the party office and rule the country. 

“And this, despite the fact that neither the RPA nor Serzh Sargsyan have expressed their viewpoint in this regard in a definite and final way.

“They also say that a task is set before this propaganda machine: On the one hand, to form a public opinion against the agreement to be signed with EU in November. On the other hand, to make Armenia authorities understand that if they disregard Russia’s overriding interest in similar and remaining matters, they will have serious problems,” wrote Irates.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool
In the form of international press publications on the Russian-Azerbaijani corruption alliance…
 Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West
But will it join Russia’s new coalition in Syria?...
 Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
But in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military…
 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sargsyan
On the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries…
 Armenian President to Russia counterpart: Bilateral cooperation is expanding from year to year
Sargsyan congratulated Putin, on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries…
 Serzh Sargsyan: Trade turnover between Armenia and Russia increases by 15% (PHOTOS)
Russia will host the Days of Armenia this autumn…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news