News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.25
EUR
572.99
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
PM: Armenia market is underestimated by Russia companies
13:56, 08.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday received a delegation from Russia, and led by Industry and Trade First Deputy Minister Gleb Nikitin.

The PM underscored the further development of Armenian-Russian cooperation also in industry, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Even though Russian capital has great involvement and representation in Armenia, I’m convinced that the Armenian market is still underestimated by Russian companies,” Karapetyan added.

Nikitin, for his part, reflected on the results of his talks with Armenian colleagues and assessed them as productive and constructive. In the Russian official’s words, his country sees broad opportunities for the implementation of investment programs in Armenia. Also, he highlighted the carrying out of specific programs in exports. 

In the Premier’s conviction, Armenia can become a good platform for the Russian capital in terms of entering major international markets.

At the talk, the interlocutors drew attention also to the Armenian-Russian Industrial Forum to be held in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, in October.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Russia wants for Armenia PM to stay
To make Armenian authorities understand that if they disregard Russia’s overriding interest, they will have serious problems…
 Newspaper: Armenia is provided with sovereignty tool
In the form of international press publications on the Russian-Azerbaijani corruption alliance…
 Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West
But will it join Russia’s new coalition in Syria?...
 Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
But in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military…
 Russia’s Putin congratulates Armenia’s Sargsyan
On the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries…
 Armenian President to Russia counterpart: Bilateral cooperation is expanding from year to year
Sargsyan congratulated Putin, on the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news