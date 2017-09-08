PM: Armenia market is underestimated by Russia companies

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Friday received a delegation from Russia, and led by Industry and Trade First Deputy Minister Gleb Nikitin.

The PM underscored the further development of Armenian-Russian cooperation also in industry, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Even though Russian capital has great involvement and representation in Armenia, I’m convinced that the Armenian market is still underestimated by Russian companies,” Karapetyan added.

Nikitin, for his part, reflected on the results of his talks with Armenian colleagues and assessed them as productive and constructive. In the Russian official’s words, his country sees broad opportunities for the implementation of investment programs in Armenia. Also, he highlighted the carrying out of specific programs in exports.

In the Premier’s conviction, Armenia can become a good platform for the Russian capital in terms of entering major international markets.

At the talk, the interlocutors drew attention also to the Armenian-Russian Industrial Forum to be held in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, in October.