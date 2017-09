President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to pardon Israeli-Russian citizen Alexander Lapshin, Azertag reported.

Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and was later extradited to Baku.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail.