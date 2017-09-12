UN atomic energy chief: Further development of North Korea nuclear programme cause of grave concern

The continuation and further development of the nuclear programme of the DPRK are a cause for grave concern, said Yukiya Amano, the Director General of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This new test, the sixth and largest since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community,” he said. “The continuation and further development of the nuclear programme of the DPRK are a cause for grave concern.”

He renewed his call upon the country to comply fully with its obligations under all relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the IAEA.

He informed the Board that a DPRK Team had been formed in the Department of Safeguards. “The aim is to enhance our ability to monitor the DPRK’s nuclear programme, maintain updated verification approaches and procedures, remain prepared for the Agency’s possible return to the country, and ensure the availability of appropriate verification technologies and equipment,” he added.