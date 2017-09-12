News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
UN atomic energy chief: Further development of North Korea nuclear programme cause of grave concern
01:05, 12.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The continuation and further development of the nuclear programme of the DPRK are a cause for grave concern, said Yukiya Amano, the Director General of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This new test, the sixth and largest since 2006, is in complete disregard of the repeated demands of the international community,” he said. “The continuation and further development of the nuclear programme of the DPRK are a cause for grave concern.”

He renewed his call upon the country to comply fully with its obligations under all relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and the IAEA.

He informed the Board that a DPRK Team had been formed in the Department of Safeguards. “The aim is to enhance our ability to monitor the DPRK’s nuclear programme, maintain updated verification approaches and procedures, remain prepared for the Agency’s possible return to the country, and ensure the availability of appropriate verification technologies and equipment,” he added. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel, Abe agree tougher sanctions against North Korea needed
She agreed with Prime Minister Abe that North Korea’s latest nuclear test threatened the security of the entire world...
 Lavrov and Tillerson discuss situation around North Korea
Russian FM urged not to give in to emotions and show restraint when dealing with North Korea…
 Document of Karabakh Foreign Ministry circulated in UN
The policy of Azerbaijan aimed at isolation of Artsakh is a blatant violation of the right to development enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations…
 UN General Assembly 72nd session to kick off September 12 in NY
The general debates will begin on September 19 and continue until September 25…
 US urges UN to impose strongest measures on North Korea
War is never something the United States wants…
 UN to vote on Mali sanctions regime
Islamist jihadists took over territory in northern Mali in 2012, but were driven out by a French-led military intervention in January 2013…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news