News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Armenia joins ATA Carnet Convention
12:29, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenia has joined the ATA Carnet Convention, which permits the tax- and duty-free temporary export and import of goods.

The National Assembly on Tuesday ratified the respective agreement, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament. 

The participants in this agreement issue the ATA Carnet—a temporary import document—to their automotive carriers, and it replaces all accompanying documents.

The World Customs Organization and the International Chamber of Commerce issue the ATA Carnet. Armenia’s corresponding organization can be accredited to them and, subsequently, it can start distributing this document in the country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar virtually stable in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Israel-Armenia trade chamber presents idea of logistic center near Shirak airport
Head of Armenian civil aviation department received the delegation...
 Official: Customs corridor between Armenia and Iran will speed up road traffic
The customs services of the two countries would trust the customs declaration signed by their colleagues...
 PM: Main objectives of Armenia government and WB are similar
Karapetyan addressed at the official opening of the conference devoted to the 25th anniversary of partnership between the country and the World Bank...
 Armenian PM: Being a farmer should be an attractive job
“I am confident that our projects will help farmers to keep a family...
 Dollar loses slight value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, went up in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news