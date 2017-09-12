Armenia joins ATA Carnet Convention

YEREVAN. – Armenia has joined the ATA Carnet Convention, which permits the tax- and duty-free temporary export and import of goods.

The National Assembly on Tuesday ratified the respective agreement, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament.

The participants in this agreement issue the ATA Carnet—a temporary import document—to their automotive carriers, and it replaces all accompanying documents.

The World Customs Organization and the International Chamber of Commerce issue the ATA Carnet. Armenia’s corresponding organization can be accredited to them and, subsequently, it can start distributing this document in the country.