Tuesday
September 12
Tuesday
September 12
Armenia plans to ntroduce stricter rules for asylum seekers
13:23, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian government will introduce stricter rules for asylum seekers.

The Armenian parliament is debating amendments to a law on political asylum that have been submitted by the government.

First deputy minister of territorial administration Vache Terteryan said the decision period for an asylum application would be extended from ten to thirty days. The government will handle applications for political asylum since the power of the president has been reduced under the new Constitution.

