News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
China supports UN Security Council resolution on North Korea
22:30, 12.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China supports the UN Security Council in taking necessary measures regarding the North Korea's nuclear test, Xinhua reported quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

The UN Security Council Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to impose fresh sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea over its nuclear test on September 3 for violation of previous Security Council resolutions.

Geng said the resolution reflected the unanimous stance of Security Council members in safeguarding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, advancing denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and upholding international non-proliferation.

He said the resolution called for a peaceful settlement through diplomatic and political means, supported the resumption of six-party talks and stressed measures to de-escalate tension on the peninsula.

"The Chinese side hopes that this resolution will be implemented comprehensively and completely," the spokesperson said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news