China supports UN Security Council resolution on North Korea

China supports the UN Security Council in taking necessary measures regarding the North Korea's nuclear test, Xinhua reported quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.
The UN Security Council Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to impose fresh sanctions on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea over its nuclear test on September 3 for violation of previous Security Council resolutions.
Geng said the resolution reflected the unanimous stance of Security Council members in safeguarding peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region, advancing denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and upholding international non-proliferation.
He said the resolution called for a peaceful settlement through diplomatic and political means, supported the resumption of six-party talks and stressed measures to de-escalate tension on the peninsula.
"The Chinese side hopes that this resolution will be implemented comprehensively and completely," the spokesperson said.