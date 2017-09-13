News
Wednesday
September 13
News
Missing young woman found dead inside Armenia hydroelectric power plant reservoir
11:30, 13.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia had received a call on September 10.

It was informed that there might be a dead of a person inside the reservoir of the Argel Hydroelectric Power Plant in Charentsavan town, and that a frogman was needed to search for this body.

Later, it was found out that Solak village resident Anzhela Margaryan, 27, had left her house and had not returned.

Subsequently, Margaryan’s slippers were found nearby the aforesaid reservoir, and her hat—inside it.

The dead body of this missing young woman was found inside the reservoir, on Wednesday morning.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
