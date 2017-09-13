Armenia pavilion named best at international exhibition

YEREVAN. – The pavilion, which was created by the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), has been named the best during the “WorldFood Moscow 2017” International Exhibition, which is held in the Russian capital city. Sixteen Armenian companies represent the Armenian food industry in the Moscow expo with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.

The organizers of “WorldFood Moscow 2017” awarded the respective prize to the event manager of the Marketing Department of DFA, Lusine Balayan, during the tasting session arranged for international buyers and distributors at the Armenian pavilion, the DFA informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The selection was jointly made by the expert committee and visitors of the exhibition.

“I see this as a good marketing result achieved by our team, and consequently expect more fruitful negotiations and larger export contracts from the companies attending the Exhibition,” noted DFA CEO Armen Avak Avakian, who is currently in Moscow with the Armenian producers.

The Armenian companies had returned from the previous exhibition with 12 export contracts totaling about 570 million drams (around US$1,191,600).

The Minister of Agriculture of Armenia, Ignati Arakelyan, and the Ambassador of Armenia to Russia, Vardan Toghanyan, also visited the Armenian pavilion.

The Development Foundation of Armenia supports the local companies within the scope of the Export Promotion Strategy of the Armenian government.