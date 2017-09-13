Armenia President discusses economic cooperation with Czech Rep., Slovakia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the consultations toward the expansion of the economic component in Armenia’s foreign relations, President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday received Tigran Seiranian, the country’s ambassador to the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Ambassador Seiranian presented a report on Armenia’s economic cooperation and the agenda of its bilateral relations with these two countries, and offered respective proposals.
President Sargsyan, for his part, gave several instructions aimed at fully using the potential in Armenian-Czech and Armenian-Slovak economic relations, and developing cooperation in promising domains.