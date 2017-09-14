News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
September 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Karabakh President, international medical conference participants discuss health care
12:51, 14.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday received a group of participants in the 8th international conference, entitled “Modern Aspects of Rehabilitation in Medicine.”

The meeting addressed diverse matters related to health care, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President underscored such talks and discussions, and considered them required from the viewpoint of developing medicine and applying the best respective international practice in Artsakh.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh president holds political consultations
A range of issues relating to the implementation of new constitutional reform were on the discussion agenda...
 Karabakh President holds consultation with parliament factions
In particular, they discussed the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh…
 Karabakh President visits Talish village (PHOTOS)
The construction of its new detached houses is in the final phase…
 Karabakh president meets head of Armenian state committee on science
President Sahakyan considered important cooperation between the structures of Armenia and Artsakh...
 Child and Teenage Creativity Center new building opens in Shushi
President Bako Sahakyan of Karabakh also was on hand at the event…
 Karabakh government resigns
But it will continue performing its duties until the formation of a new government…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news