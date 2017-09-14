Karabakh President, international medical conference participants discuss health care

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday received a group of participants in the 8th international conference, entitled “Modern Aspects of Rehabilitation in Medicine.”

The meeting addressed diverse matters related to health care, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The President underscored such talks and discussions, and considered them required from the viewpoint of developing medicine and applying the best respective international practice in Artsakh.