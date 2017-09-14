Ambassador: Text of EU-Armenia greement not published before signing

YEREVAN. – The text of Armenia-EU agreement is not published before signing, and it is not a surprise, head of EU delegation to Armenia Piotr Switalski said.

When EU is holding talks on bilateral deal, the documents are not published up to the moment of signing, Switalski added.

The Ambassador named the reasons for not publishing the text. First, the agreement is considered a draft even if it is initialed. Secondly, the diplomatic process has to be a secret.

The diplomat called to be patient, and all those who are still impatient are free to check the content of other such deals. Of course, their content will be different, but the most of the provisions will be similar.