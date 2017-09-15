Świtalski: EU is Armenia’s largest exporting market

YEREVAN. – The European Union (EU) is the largest exporting market of Armenia, and this is very significant because it is much more difficult to enter the EU market than the Eurasian Economic Union market—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the EU to Armenia, on Friday noted about the aforesaid at the Europe in Armenia Expo in capital city Yerevan.

Świtalski stressed that EU is one of the most important trading partners of Armenia, and they always put emphasis on fruitful commercial collaboration between its member countries and Armenia. And as per the EU diplomat, the said expo aims to make European countries and Armenia benefit from this collaboration.

Also, Świtalski noted that Armenia benefits from the specialized EU Generalised System of Preferences (GSP+) when conducting trade with the EU, and therefore around 6,300 Armenian products have free access to EU with no customs duty.

The head of the EU delegation to Armenia added that the objective of this trade fair is to promote trade between Armenia and EU, explore the benefits of investments, and give European and Armenian producers and service providers new opportunities for imports and exports.