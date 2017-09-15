News
Karabakh FM receives participants of the international conference taking place in Stepanakert
21:01, 15.09.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Minister of Foreign Affairs of Karabakh Karen Mirzoyan on September 15 received a group of scientists and experts, who had arrived in Artsakh from different countries to participate in the 2nd international youth conference entitled “The Problems and Prospects of the International Recognition of the Republic of Artsakh”.

Karen Mirzoyan welcomed their visit to Artsakh and noted the importance of scientific discussions on the Artsakh issue, in particular, the international recognition of Artsakh.

The Foreign Minister touched upon a range of issues of the Artsakh Republic’s foreign policy agenda and, in particular, the prospects of the international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh. In this context, Karen Mirzoyan stressed that Artsakh’sinternational recognition is an irreversible process. He expressed confidence that it would not only contribute to the development of statehood and further consolidation of democratic institutions in Artsakh, but would also become a serious impetus for ensuring peace and security in the region.

Founder of the Union of Young Scientists and Specialists of Artsakh Avetik Harutyunyan also participated in the meeting.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
