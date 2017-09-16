Merkel: Germany intends to pressure Turkey to free its detained citizens

German Chancellor Angela Merkel informed that she intends to put pressure on Turkey in order to free its citizens that are detained in this country.
Merkel told Passauer Neue Presse (Passauer New Press) German newspaper that, to this end, Germany plans to further limit economic cooperation with Turkey.
“We have to review economic cooperation and some packages with Turkey,” said the German chancellor.
Merkel expressed resentment that Turkey still holds German citizens in its prisons.
According to the German authorities, more than 50 German citizens are in Turkish prisons. And in many cases, they are political prisoners.