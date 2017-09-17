News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 17
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.39
EUR
571.25
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Organic fertilizers of Iranian farmers shown in Armenia
00:02, 17.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Organic fertilizers, made by farmer households in Iran, have been displayed in Yerevan.

Guests from Iran and Georgia were invited to the rural life and traditions fest, held annually by Green Lane NGO and supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and the administration of Yerevan.

Iranian agricultural products were brought by Hormod Sustainable Development Institute, based in Tehran. Visitors were able to see organic saffron, (9/10 of saffron sold globally, and considered the world’s most valuable spice, is produced in Iran), as well as haseer, a fabric woven from palm leaves, typical for the southeastern part of the country, Sistan and Balocistan.

Alongside traditional products, made by generations of farmers, the exhibition showed an innovation they learned and now successfully employ, namely organic compost processed by certain types of worms.

In 2014, the institute sent experts for training courses to villages in the provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan, by the Caspian Sea.

Farmers were taught to make vermicompost from kitchen waste. They now use it instead of chemical fertilizers, keeping their water sources from wastewater pollution, and their land from overuse of chemicals, says the chairman of the Hormod Institute, Mr Javad Razmi.

“We are here today not so much to look for sales opportunities, but rather to expose the culture and tradition of our country. In any case, we believe this will help any further cooperation across the border”, he said.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s minister of economic development to visit Iran
The delegation will visit Aras free trade zone...
 Armenia, Iran to have facilitated customs corridor
Under the respective agreement, if the cargo is inspected on one side of the border, it will not undergo another and thorough inspection on the other side…
 Official: Customs corridor between Armenia and Iran will speed up road traffic
The customs services of the two countries would trust the customs declaration signed by their colleagues...
 Iran official to Armenia emergency minister: Our countries are subject to mainly same disasters
Minister Tonoyan met with adviser to the Iranian minister of interior...
 Defense Minister receives Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, military attaché
During the meeting the sides discussed issues of bilateral interest as well as regional issues and settlement of conflicts…
 Minister: Armenia free economic zone will conduct closer cooperation with Iran
“We are setting up a [respective] working group,” Karayan added...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news