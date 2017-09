An international meeting on Syria will be held on September 21 at the UN headquarters in New York on the margins of the general political discussion of the General Assembly, permanent representative of Russia at UN Vasiliy Nebenzya told TASS.

He explained that the meeting held at the initiative of EU has no relation to the International Syria Support Group that includes around 20 countries, UN and Arab League countries. The co-chairs of the Group are Russia and the United States.