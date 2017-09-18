News
Alexander Lapshin collects documents confirming violence in Azerbaijani jail
18:40, 18.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin is collecting documents confirming violence against him in Azerbaijani jail.

In his message posted on Facebook, Lapshin said he spent a day at Haifa hospital.

“Doctors agreed that Azerbaijan’s version about the suicide attempt does not stand up to criticism. But, the signs of beatings are obvious. We continue working,” he wrote.

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and Ukraine—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan. The Minsk city court dismissed the blogger’s appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor’s Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

A Baku court sentenced him to three years in prison. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on September 11 signed a decree on pardoning Alexander Lapshin. On the same day, however, it became known that he had attempted to commit suicide in prison.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
