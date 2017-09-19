Armenia-Diaspora conference participants visit Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Participants in the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia (PHOTOS).

They laid a wreath at the monument that eternalizes the memory of the genocide victims, and paid a silent tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims of this tragedy, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.

Also, the conference discussants toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, and put their respective thoughts in writing on its guestbook.