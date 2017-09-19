US congresswoman: Peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict is within framework of each Armenian generation’s interests

YEREVAN. – Armenia cannot move forward freely if the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not resolved.

US Congresswoman Anna Eshoo on Tuesday told the aforesaid to reporters at the National Assembly of Armenia.

In response to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s query on the prospects for the international—especially the US—recognition of Karabakh’s independence, considering that several US states have adopted resolutions recognizing Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), the American lawmaker said there are minority voices in the US in this regard, and that they are diverse voices in a democracy.

Eshoo said, however, she believes that the main question here is what the US policy was regarding Karabakh. As per the congresswoman, the US has stressed that this is an OSCE Minsk Group mission, which must move forward.

Also, she noted that the US believes that this is very important in terms of reaching a peaceful settlement of this conflict, and that this is within the framework of the interests of each and every generation of Armenians.