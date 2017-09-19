News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 19
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Garo Paylan: Solely a democratic Turkey can recognize Armenian Genocide
13:59, 19.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Turkey will never become a democratic country, nor will the Kurdish issue be resolved, without recognizing Armenian Genocide.

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at a panel discussion within the framework of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish legislature said we need to have a broader vision for genocide recognition. In his words, solely a democratic Turkey can recognize Armenian Genocide and open its borders with Armenia.

As per Paylan, however, Turkey is again experiencing a dark period at present, a great crime took place there 102 years ago, but it continues today because each and every unpunished crime causes a new crime. But Paylan added that he will continue to fight for genocide recognition.

In Garo Paylan’s words, Turkey is growing distant from democracy and regressing in its relations with the European Union. In his view, adoption of the new Turkish constitution also means going away from democracy. Paylan said he had stated in the Turkish parliament that the Armenian Genocide took place in the early 20th century, and that if the new Constitution were adopted, they will have the same disaster; and today, they are on this very path.

The Armenian member of the Turkish parliament concluded that Turkey continues to commit a crime, even 100 years later.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Congresswoman Eshoo: US is capable of recognizing Armenian Genocide
She was asked by Armenian News-NEWS.am as to whether she expects this genocide’s recognition by the Trump administration…
Armenia-Diaspora conference participants visit Genocide Memorial in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
Also, they toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute…
 American Armenian says Trump will not recognize Genocide
We didn’t have great hopes even before the [US presidential] elections…
 Turkey summons German ambassador again
Germany’s foreign ministry said it was the 17th time its envoy Martin Erdmann had been summoned...
 Tsinker: Surveys show that most of Israel’s population favors Armenian Genocide recognition
Historical truth should not depend on state interests, said the Israeli political scientist…
 Delegation of Israeli Knesset honors Armenian Genocide victims
The members of the delegation laid a wreath at the monument eternalizing the memory of 1915 Armenian Genocide victims and in silence bowing honoured the memory of one and a half million innocent victims….
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news