Garo Paylan: Solely a democratic Turkey can recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN. – Turkey will never become a democratic country, nor will the Kurdish issue be resolved, without recognizing Armenian Genocide.

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, on Tuesday stated the aforementioned at a panel discussion within the framework of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference being held in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

The Armenian lawmaker of the Turkish legislature said we need to have a broader vision for genocide recognition. In his words, solely a democratic Turkey can recognize Armenian Genocide and open its borders with Armenia.

As per Paylan, however, Turkey is again experiencing a dark period at present, a great crime took place there 102 years ago, but it continues today because each and every unpunished crime causes a new crime. But Paylan added that he will continue to fight for genocide recognition.

In Garo Paylan’s words, Turkey is growing distant from democracy and regressing in its relations with the European Union. In his view, adoption of the new Turkish constitution also means going away from democracy. Paylan said he had stated in the Turkish parliament that the Armenian Genocide took place in the early 20th century, and that if the new Constitution were adopted, they will have the same disaster; and today, they are on this very path.

The Armenian member of the Turkish parliament concluded that Turkey continues to commit a crime, even 100 years later.