Erdogan “feels sorry” about US decision not to sell weapons to his bodyguards

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could not believe that the U.S. government refused to sell weapons to his security personnel.
In an interviw with PBS, President Erdogan said this didn’t make sense, because he claimed that the U.S. has been giving weapons to terrorists in Syria.
“And when we are not able to acquire those weapons from the United States, why are you giving those weapons to terrorists? It’s a question that we ask our friends in the United States. And when these questions are not answered, we’re feeling sorry, as the strategic partners to the U.S,” Erdogan said.
Earlier it was revealed that the Trump administration has withdrawn a proposal to let Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s security guards buy $1.2 million in US-made weapons, a congressional official said Monday.