US Congressman about Baku's black list: I'm not worried about country that refused to talk

YEREVAN.- Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman David Valadao said that he is not worried about the country, which makes decision not to talk any more.

Answering the question of the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent whether he is afraid of being included in the so-called “black list” of Azerbaijan because of his visit to Karabakh.

If a country unilaterally decides not to keep in contact, this is their decision, he said, adding that his visit was focused on demining work, on reaching the goal - without landmines by 2020 .

According to him, the work on demining is of great importance, and U.S. Congressman wanted to show that they “want to play a role in this process”.

It was noted earlier that Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairman David Valadao (R-CA) visited Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in Monday, where, alongside government officials and ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian, he reviewed life-saving HALO Trust de-mining programs that he has helped fund as a leading member of the House Appropriations Committee, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The trip comes just two weeks after Rep. Valadao introduced an amendment, adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives, calling for continued U.S. assistance for the HALO Trust’s de-mining efforts across the interior farmlands and villages of the Artsakh Republic.