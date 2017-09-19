News
Armenia official: No one hands over territories to anyone
20:57, 19.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan stated that he did not understand the turmoil that arose after Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian's Monday speech at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference

“The minister presented something that had been published many times, namely the statements of the three co-chair countries, in which the elements of the settlement, proposed by the mediators, are disclosed. The minister presented two points regarding the corridor,” Kocharyan said, answering the question of forum participant.

He also stressed that if it is a question of territories, a guarantee, which will not threaten the multilayered security of Karabakh, should be provided.

“It sounds surprising for me, no one is handing over territories to anyone. The matter is the minister stepped up demands in relation of two elements of the package proposed by the mediators,” the deputy minister said.

He noted again that there could not be a progress in negotiation process unless there is confidence between the parties. 

Speaking during the forum on Monday, Minister Nalbandian said the matter is the territories which, in case they are returned, would not pose a threat in terms of security and the peace process.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
