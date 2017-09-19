MP: Armenian delegation to PACE successfully implements its tactics

YEREVAN. – Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) suspended the anti-Armenian report of the Azerbaijani delegation during the meeting of Assembly's committee on social affairs, taking place in Paris, head of the delegation Arpine Hovhannisyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"Member of Azerbaijani delegation to PACE, Fataliyeva presented a report entitled 'Protecting children affected by armed conflicts.' As it was expected, the speaker presented the Azerbaijani view on this issue and today the committee should have listened to it and should have approved the report, but due to the tactics of our delegation members, the committee decided to postpone the discussion until October, considering that the Azerbaijani side cannot be impartial," said Arpine Hovhannisyan."