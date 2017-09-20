Serzh Sargsyan: Armenia has always felt UN’s targeted assistance (PHOTOS)

President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Tuesday met with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres, at the UN Headquarters in New York City.
Noting that this year Armenia celebrated the 25th anniversary of its membership in the UN, Sargsyan stated that ever since becoming a member, the country is actively involved in the activities of the UN and its organizations.
As per the President, Armenia has always felt the UN’s targeted assistance to it. Also, he expressed gratification with the productive cooperation with UN, and hoped that it will further strengthen and develop under Guterres’ leadership. In addition, the President assured that Armenia will consistently continue to make efforts toward promoting the objectives of the UN.
The President of Armenia and the UN Secretary-General reflected also on the process of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. In this connection, the President expressed gratification to the Secretary General for his full support to the efforts by the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to pacifically resolve this conflict.