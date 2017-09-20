News
Armenia FM to continue participating in UN General Assembly session
11:26, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who on Tuesday arrived in New York City as part of the President-led delegation from Armenia, will continue taking part in the 72nd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

In New York, the FM has meetings scheduled with his colleagues from several countries, and heads of a number of international organizations.

Also, Nalbandian will meet with the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group.

In addition, a meeting is planned between Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
