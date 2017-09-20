News
Wednesday
September 20
US Congressmen visit Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)
14:23, 20.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Members of US House of Representatives Frank Pallone, Jackie Spier, Anna Eshoo, Tulsi Gabbard, Jim Sensenbrenner and David Valadao visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

The lawmakers laid flowers at the eternal fire and observed a minute of silence in memory of the innocent victims.

They also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum accompanied by Armenian ambassador to U.S. Grigor Hovhannisyan.

Accompanied by Institute’s Deputy Director Lusine Abrahamyan, the guests toured the museum and familiarized with the history of the Armenian Genocide and the US humanitarian support to Armenians.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
