Armenian parliament open to Diaspora's reasonable proposals
14:16, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament is open to any reasonable proposals that can help our country and our people, speaker Ara Babloyan said during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum in Yerevan.

“We highly appreciate the efforts of the institutions that are providing assistance to homeland. I am convinced many of you have ideas and proposals that can be presented in the parliament as well,” he added.

Babloyan emphasized that “our dream is to create a fair and free country with democratic and stable development” .

“The current economic and political situation in the world requires modernization of the economic and political diplomacy tools,” he added.

 

 

