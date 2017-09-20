Armenian parliament open to Diaspora's reasonable proposals

YEREVAN. – The Armenian parliament is open to any reasonable proposals that can help our country and our people, speaker Ara Babloyan said during the 6th Armenia-Diaspora forum in Yerevan.
“We highly appreciate the efforts of the institutions that are providing assistance to homeland. I am convinced many of you have ideas and proposals that can be presented in the parliament as well,” he added.
Babloyan emphasized that “our dream is to create a fair and free country with democratic and stable development” .
“The current economic and political situation in the world requires modernization of the economic and political diplomacy tools,” he added.