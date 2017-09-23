Glendale Councilmember surprised by safety on Yerevan streets

YEREVAN. – The authorities of Glenadale have much to learn from Yerevan in terms of ensuring safety in the city, Glendale Councilmember and former mayor of Glendale Ara Najarian told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Najarian said he had visited Yerevan several times and each time he is surprised how people are walking calmly even after midnight.

The former mayor of Glenadale also said he liked the monuments on the streets, square and small parks.

“We have to do this as well,” he added.

Glendale is ready to share the solid waste processing technology with the help of portable waste facilities that produce biogas. This helps to reduce waste, Najarian said.