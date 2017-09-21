News
Person wounded in downtown Yerevan shooting to be discharged from hospital next week
09:34, 21.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Vahagn Abgaryan, who was wounded in the shots that were fired on September 14 in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, will be discharged from hospital on September 26.

Robert Kurghinyan, chief physician at Astghik Medical Center where Abgaryan is being treated, told about the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He added that Abgaryan is in a patient room now, he is already walking, and his health condition is satisfactory.

Police officers, however, are overseeing his safety in the hospital.

As reported earlier, shots were fired on September 14 at around 1:25pm nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and one person was killed and another was wounded.

The person who lost his life is Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the wounded is Vahagn Abgaryan, 39. They are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

Three people are wanted as suspects in this murder. They are Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35, and Armen Karadavidov, 33.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
