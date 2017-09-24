Venezuela’s president planning to visit Russia

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro is planning to come to Russia in early October and take part in the Russian Energy Week.

"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro may visit Russia on the first days of October," an informed source at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City told Interfax.

"Maduro's visit is apparently going to coincide with the Russian Energy Week scheduled for October 3-7 and the Venezuelan president, if he comes, will take part in it", the source said.

The upcoming visit will go amid Venezuela's domestic political problems after the election to the country's National Constitutional Assembly and the recent complications in the relations between Caracas and Washington.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week. "We are prepared for any scenario of the U.S. action. We don't rule out the military scenario either. We know that we can count on Russia. We are not friends, we are brothers," Arreaza said during the meeting.