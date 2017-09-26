US closes base in Syria within framework of deal with Russia

The US withdrew its troops from one of its two bases in southern Syria as part of deal with Russia on formation of de-escalation zone in Daraa province, Izvestia reported quoting sources in the Syrian army.

As the source noted, the decision on closing of the al-Zakf base, located near the border of Syria and Iraq, was the result of trilateral talks between representatives of Russia, the United States and Jordan.

However, the Central Command of the US armed forces did not disprove the data on the closure of the base.