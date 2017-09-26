News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.89
EUR
567.97
RUB
8.33
Show news feed
US closes base in Syria within framework of deal with Russia
11:31, 26.09.2017
Region:World News, Russia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The US withdrew its troops from one of its two bases in southern Syria as part of deal with Russia on formation of de-escalation zone in Daraa province, Izvestia reported quoting sources in the Syrian army.

As the source noted, the decision on closing of the al-Zakf base, located near the border of Syria and Iraq, was the result of trilateral talks between representatives of Russia, the United States and Jordan.

However, the Central Command of the US armed forces did not disprove the data on the closure of the base.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MFA: Armenia has assisted Syrian people by delivering humanitarian aid
Foreign Minister Nalbandian met with the minister of foreign affairs and expatriates of Syria…
 Armenian MP of Syria: Armenians are returning to Aleppo, even from Europe and North America
The Syrian government is making every effort so that the country’s population returns to normal life within a short period of time…
 Father Antranig Ayvazian: Many Armenians are returning to Syria
There are now 7,000 Armenians in the country, and primarily the church takes care of their needs…
 Israel opposes Iran presence in Syria
Israeli government member Yoav Galant said they will find a means to defend themselves from this threat…
 Ministerial meeting on Syria set for September 21
He explained that the meeting held at the initiative of EU has no relation to the International Syria Support Group...
 Iraq launches operations near Syria border
To clear the area from the Islamic State terrorist groups...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news