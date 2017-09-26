News
Armenia President: Healthcare challenges are among most severe ones
14:25, 26.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday received Veronika Skvortsova, the Russian Minister of Health, who is in Armenia to attend the 3rd Armenian-Russian Healthcare Forum in capital city Yerevan.

First, the President underscored the holding of this event that has already become traditional, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“The healthcare sector’s challenges in modern world are among the most severe challenges,” Sargsyan noted, in particular. “For that reason, such professional discussions and exchange of know-how can only be useful.”

Skvortsova, for her part, stressed that productive cooperation between Armenia and Russia enables to achieve certain results of joint work.

And at the ensuing talk, the Russian minister of health spoke about the new directions of respective collaboration and the opportunities for sharing corresponding experience between the two countries.

