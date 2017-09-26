News
Tuesday
September 26
Armenia’s Sargsyan: Deepening of trade and economic relations with France is a priority
16:22, 26.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia on Tuesday received Olivier Dassault, a deputy in the French National Assembly.

First, the President attached great importance to parliamentary cooperation in terms of the strengthening of Armenian-French relations, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Noting that relations between the two states are developing effectively, Sargsyan added that the deepening of Armenian-French trade and economic relations is a priority on their bilateral agenda.

The interlocutors underscored the productive activities by the Armenia-France parliamentary friendship groups and the close cooperation within international organizations, with respect to strengthening the centuries-old friendship and state relations between Armenian and French peoples.

