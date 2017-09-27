Congressman Dan Kildee joins Armenian Caucus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) is pleased to welcome Representative Dan Kildee (D-MI) to the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.

An Assembly delegation met with Rep. Kildee last month and discussed issues of concern to Armenian American constituents living in Michigan's 5th Congressional district.

Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny, Michigan-raised Western Region Director Mihran Toumajan, and Grassroots & Development Associate Mariam Khaloyan were joined by the Assembly's Michigan State Director John Jamian, St. John Armenian Church of Greater Detroit Pastor Very Rev. Fr. Aren Jebejian, and members of the Armenian American community.

Rep. Dan Kildee is also a committed supporter of religious freedom in the Middle East. In the 114th Congress, he co-sponsored H.Res. 279, which urged “respect for freedom of expression and human rights in Turkey,” as well as H.Con.Res.75, which designated “the atrocities perpetrated by ISIL against religious and ethnic minorities in Iraq and Syria” as “war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.”

“On behalf of Armenian Americans in Michigan, we thank Rep. Dan Kildee for his dedication to and support of U.S.-Armenia relations, as well as for joining the Armenian Caucus following our insightful meeting,” Fr. Jebejian stated.

