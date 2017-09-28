British official: UK is ready to assist Armenian authorities (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received the British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas, Sir Alan Duncan on Wednesday, presidential press service reported.
The head of the state stressed that Armenia is interested in deepening of the relations with the UK. Serzh Sargsyan noted that potential of the cooperation has not been used over the past 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. President expressed his hope that the Armenian-British interstate relations will reach a new level.
Alan Duncan thanked for warm welcome, assuring that the UK also wants to develop and strengthen relations with Armenia. Duncan stressed that his country is ready to assist the government of Armenia, based on the country's economic priorities.
The UK minister hoped that thanks to joint efforts the trade turnover between the two countries will increase. Alan Duncan stressed that the UK highly appreciates the constitutional reforms in Armenia.
The sides touched upon the settlement of Karabakh conflict, exchanged views on regional issues.