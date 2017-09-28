News
Bulavin: Products produced in EAEU shall have free movement in all 5 member countries
16:15, 28.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – We need to achieve a single transportation system and clarify customs payments within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Vladimir Bulavin, Director of the Federal Customs Service of Russia, on Thursday told the aforesaid to reporters in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

In his words, the customs services of the EAEU member countries play a very important part in the ongoing integration processes in the expanse of this union.

Bulavin stressed that the customs value of transported goods is very good.

“The products produced in the EAEU countries are considered the products of the union, and [therefore] they shall have free movement in territory of all five [member] countries,” he added. “We consistently eliminate the existing [respective] disagreements.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
