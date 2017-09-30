News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 30
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
September 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.41
EUR
564.57
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Foreign Ministry spokesman: International recognition of Artsakh is irreversible process
00:32, 30.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The ongoing process of recognition of Artsakh shows that the path of self-determination chosen by the Artsakh's people is adequately perceived and appreciated in the world, Karabakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Sargsyan told Tert.am, commenting on the recognition of Artsakh’s independence by the U.S. State of Michigan.

"International recognition of Artsakh is an irreversible process and will continue to be one of the priorities of our foreign policy. We are confident that the recognition of Artsakh and its involvement in international processes will allow the citizens of the Republic to fully realize their rights and freedoms, as well as to maintain stability and security in the region. 

We express our gratitude to all those who contributed to this cause," she noted.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President awards medals to group of veteran fighters
The “Artsiv Mahapartner” special force regiment took part in the liberation and self-defense battles of Martakert Region…
 Karabakh army conducts military games
They were primarily aimed at improving the air defense system of Artsakh…
 Karabakh President participates in Parliament session
Sahakyan noted that he expects productive joint cooperation between the government and the National Assembly…
 Karabakh Foreign Minister received members of the Support to Karabakh Union
The sides also discussed a range of issues related to the implementation of joint programs aimed at promoting ties between Artsakh and France…
 Karabakh economic activity index grows 17.2%
As compared to the first eight months of the year past…
 Sahakyan: Argentinean Armenian community has always played active role in assisting Karabakh
The President received a group of representatives from the Armenian community of Argentina…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news