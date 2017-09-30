Foreign Ministry spokesman: International recognition of Artsakh is irreversible process

The ongoing process of recognition of Artsakh shows that the path of self-determination chosen by the Artsakh's people is adequately perceived and appreciated in the world, Karabakh Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Sargsyan told Tert.am, commenting on the recognition of Artsakh’s independence by the U.S. State of Michigan.

"International recognition of Artsakh is an irreversible process and will continue to be one of the priorities of our foreign policy. We are confident that the recognition of Artsakh and its involvement in international processes will allow the citizens of the Republic to fully realize their rights and freedoms, as well as to maintain stability and security in the region.

We express our gratitude to all those who contributed to this cause," she noted.